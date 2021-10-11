Goldstone Hall Hotel honoured with top garden award in Good Hotel Guide

Goldstone Hall, near Market Drayton. Pictured: owner, John Cushing

The hotel, near Market Drayton, has been named as a winner of the prestigious 2022 Good Hotel Guide’s Editor’s Choice Award for Gardens.

With its vast kitchen garden, Georgian manor house and Royal Horticultural Society Partner garden, Goldstone Hall came top in awards category of the 45th edition of the guide.

The Editor’s Choice Awards highlight the top 10 hotels in selected categories, including gardens.

Inspectors said: "There are many special things about John and Sue Cushing’s red brick Georgian manor house in Shropshire dairy country, from the ‘excellent food’ to ‘spotless, spacious and well-planned bedrooms’, but the flower-filled borders and vast kitchen garden are truly remarkable.

Goldstone Hall, Market Drayton

"Open to the public from March to October under the Royal Horticultural Society Partner Garden scheme, they supply much of the produce for Liam Philbin’s tasting menus.

"Garden-to-plate dishes might feature venison loin, faggot, parsnip, pine, cavolo nero, elderberry sauce; for vegetarians, beetroot, goat’s cheese mousse, truffle honey, sourdough crackers.

"The gardens are beautiful, but the overwhelming memory is of the proprietors and the friendly yet totally professional staff."

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said: “We are thrilled to have received Editor’s Choice Award in the Garden Category for 2022 of Good Hotel Guide – the ultimate guide to the best hotels in the UK.

"We are particularly pleased that the judges placed a focus on our ‘vast kitchen gardens’ which underpin our commitment to providing guests with a menu of varied seasonal and fresh Goldstone produce.

Goldstone Hall Hotel

"Many of our home-grown cultivars of fruit, vegetables and herbs cannot be found elsewhere allowing us to deliver a uniquely seasonally inspired daily menu, which not only delights but educates too.

"We aim to deliver excellence in a friendly, personable and professional manner and our mature, immaculate and plentiful gardens are testament to this."

The gardens at Goldstone Hall Hotel were initiated by John Cushing’s mother, Helen Ward, who channelled her passion for gardening into transforming the wilderness that was.

The garden is now managed by head gardener Nick Huxley who has been tending to and managing the garden at Goldstone for over 12 years, and is particularly passionate about Goldstone’s one-acre kitchen garden.