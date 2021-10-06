Market Drayton Arts Festival returns this year

By Charlotte BentleyMarket DraytonPublished:

Market Drayton's Arts Festival is heading back to the town after being postponed last year, and is back bigger than ever with 25 events over the weekend.

Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton
Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton

The Drayton Arts Festival will be held over Halloween weekend as the popular event returns to Market Drayton after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Organiser, Suzanne Edwards, said they are really looking forward to bringing the creative side out of Market Drayton.

"We were thinking we would have a modest few events but we have managed to secure 25 with lots of stuff for adults and children over the Halloween weekend," she said.

"We will also be launching the 2022 edition of the schools calendar. More than 2,000 school children took part to create pictures we would eventually use in the calendar.

"We didn't have a festival last year but we did manage to keep the calendar, so it has been running for nine years now which is great. The calendar is made up of selected paintings from 13 local schools. Every child takes part and the Grove School is where 10 children from each school's work is exhibited over the weekend of the festival.

"This year we have an amazing interactive, improvised show coming to the festival. There is also the Creative Drayton Market for people to sell their items."

On the Friday there is a special all day 'Go Green' event put on by the Market Drayton Community Enterprise, as well as an animal man show and Halloween painting workshops.

The town's Little Voices choir will be performing on the Saturday, and there is a bell-ringing workshop in the day.

Individual organisations such as the library and the Festival Drayton Centre have organised their own events over the weekend.

The festival takes place over October 29 to 31. Visit https://draytonartsfest.org/ to see more.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News