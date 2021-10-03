Market Drayton 10k sees 2,000 runners thrilled to be back at popular race

The long-awaited start of the Market Drayton 10k

After the 2020 race was postponed, organisers of the Market Drayton 10k had only six weeks to pull together this year's race.

Tim Beckett, race director, said more than 2,000 runners turned up to take part at the event at The Grove School in Market Drayton.

It is one of the town's popular events that has been able to return this year, along with last week's Ginger and Spice Festival.

Runners from all over the county turned up to run the route which goes through Market Drayton town centre and ends up back at the school.

Laura Mackinnon, Gary Hay and Peter Foulkes

Laura Mackinnon, Gary Hay and Peter Foulkes were gearing up to start the 10k, especially Gary, for whom it was his first ever race.

The trio from Telford have a mix of experience but were looking forward to doing the race together.

Laura said: "It's a really good race – apart from the hill. I'm part of the Wrekin Road Runners and have done this race before, it's always good.

"It's just about training and stacking up the miles until you know you can do something like this. We've missed big events like this."

Peter added: "I haven't been running for that long, and I'm not part of a club or anything.

"I just started with Couch to 5k and it gets a bit addictive, you just want to keep going. You want to push yourself."

Claire Nutt, left, and Michele Smith, both of Market Drayton

Members of the Telford Harriers were also there to take part, including Dawn Boden, Ann Marie Sheward, Jo Weaver, Kelly Kempin, Tracy Willocks and Tania Willoughby.

Dawn said: "It's a bit nerve-wracking after so long really, but it's good to be back. When you could run as a pair, we would go out in couples doing 5k races locally. Then you could run in groups of six which was great."

It was Jenny Tooze's first 10k race after having completed some 5ks before. She was joined by Karen Privett who now lives in Wiltshire, but still keeps in touch with friends from her home county of Shropshire.

Karen said: "I am really looking forward to it, I ran this one in 2019 and it was lovely. It's just always really well organised. The crowd is amazing. It's nice to have that support all the way round even if you're not that fast."

Kelly added: "It's a mix of excitement and nerves really. The great thing is everyone has different paces so all along the way you will always see someone in team colours."

Friends Gemma Carter, Alan Carter, Jenny Roach, Dave Roach and Lisa Williams, from Baschurch

Friends Gemma Carter, Alan Carter, Jenny Roach, Dave Roach and Lisa Williams, from Baschurch, were looking forward to running the race together.

Gemma explained: "Myself and Jenny started running during lockdown to get out the house really and keep out fitness up.

"So we thought we would take on a bit of a challenge this year and do the 10k. Running has been a really positive thing to start and we're all looking forward to it."

Race director Tim Beckett

Tim Beckett, race director, has been working hard behind the scenes to get the race going this year, and thanked his team of organisers, marshals and volunteers for their help.

He said: "How we’ve got to the start line today I’ve no idea, but all this makes it worth it. Everyone has done a fantastic job.