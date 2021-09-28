Community coming together as school hosts open garden sessions

Children at Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton have invited local residents into the community to visit their eco-garden and animals. In Picture L>R: Jessica Armstrong 10 with Florence and Charnae Parton 8 with Amelia

Residents who live near Longlands Primary School have been invited to meet the school's residents goats, chickens and guinea pigs, and learn more about their efforts to become an eco-school.

Headteacher Zillah Cope said many older residents who lived near the school may have been isolated during lockdown over the past year and a half.

She wanted to bring them together with the children so they can learn from each other.

Children at Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton have invited local residents into the community to visit their eco-garden and animals

"Over lockdown some members of the community were really vulnerable and isolated from others," Mrs Cope said.

"Especially older residents who live near the school. So we have come up with a scheme where they can come to the school each week and work with the children in an outside environment.

Children at Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton have invited local residents into the community to visit their eco-garden and animals

"Many are residents who live nearby and who can probably hear all the animals and the children outside, so we thought we might as well show them what we have been up to.

"We put flyers out to people who wanted to come and visit. Some of them have been quite lonely so we thought it would be a nice thing to do each week if we are able to."

Children at Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton have invited local residents into the community to visit their eco-garden and animals. In Picture L>R: Former pupil and local resident, Alex Keen 12 with Freya

Mrs Cope said she hopes to run the open garden event on Fridays from 3.30pm to 5pm to teach the children respect for their elders and enable them to learn about history.

"This idea has been on our action plan for a couple of years but due to Covid it was delayed, but now we are rolling it out," she said.

Children at Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton have invited local residents into the community to visit their eco-garden and animals. In Picture L>R: Jessica Armstrong 10

"We plan for it to be a regular thing hopefully in the future when it gets up and running.

"The children will be able to learn things from the residents about history and what school was like when they were younger, and the visitors can learn more about the eco-garden and what school is like today.