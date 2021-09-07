Two new pygmy goats join pupils as new arrivals at Market Drayton school

Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton have introduced two goats in their school garden, one called Leo (Leonardo DiCapri-Goat) and Vince (Vincent Van Goat)

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton has a new edition to its eco-school scheme where staff and students are encouraged to think green.

Two new pygmy goats, called Vince and Leo, have arrived at the school to welcome in the new and returning pupils this September.

With very artistic names – Leo, also known as Leonardo DiCapri-Goat, and Vince, nicknamed Vincent Van Goat – the pair are already making a home for themselves at the school.

Headteacher Zillah Cope said the animals can help with anxiety problems and just general wellbeing for the staff and pupils.

Mrs Cope said: "We have a unique offer here. It really is a team thing with all the staff and workers mucking in.

"The farm and garden are used for the wider curriculum and is an important part of the mental health and well being of our children.

"Each class has a slot in the farm and garden and we look at where our food comes from and the welfare of animals."

Pupils at Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton have welcomed two new pygmy goats – Leo and Vince

Vince and Leo, the two latest editions to the school farm, are male pygmy goats. The pair have been properly welcomed by students at the school and are settling in already.

"They arrived before the children came back to school and they have all had a meet and greet with them," Mrs Cope said.

"They are getting used to to goats and the goats are getting used to them. We have also had a new chicken called Gail that we have rehomed.

"Our chickens give us four eggs a day and they go for use in school.

"We grow our own vegetables, herbs and fruit and surplus goes to the food shack that parents can help themselves to. The school has guinea pigs, rabbits and an African land snail, as well as a resident cat.

"The animals really help with any anxiety problems – you can see the children calm down if we take them out to the garden or bring the animals in. We also have reading sessions with the children."