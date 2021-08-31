Plant hunters paradise at Market Drayton charity garden

Jason Oldknow and Alison Farmsworth from Bridge Farm Plants based in Derbyshire

The Dorothy Clive Garden, near the north Shropshire market town, was full to the brim of plants and flowers on sale over Sunday and Monday this week.

The Dorothy Clive Gardens regularly hosts the Plant Hunters Fairs, organised by Janet and Martin Blow, to raise money for the gardens, which is a charitable trust and regularly hosts events and talks.

Across the bank holiday weekend there was a fabulous line-up of top specialist nurseries and artisans who came from as far as Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire, to make the day as special as possible for the garden lovers who attended.

Nic Ffoulkes Jones from Hall Farm Nursery near Oswestry holding an Aeonium

Plant Hunters Fair at Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton

Visitors were able to browse the wide selection of sellers on site and snap up a bargain from a variety of stalls.

Plant Hunters Fairs was started in 2007 by 'plantaholics' Janet and Martin Blow from Hankelow, Cheshire.

The pair said they pride themselves on hosting special fairs where the entry cost is kept low and some are even free.

When an entrance fee is charged, all the money raised goes to the garden hosting the event which are often charitable trusts to help maintain to gardens and ensure they can return in the future.

Plant Hunters Fair at Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton

Plant Hunters Fair at Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton

The plant fair at The Dorothy Clive Garden was a great way to get out and enjoy the last few days of summer, Martin said, and that they were really looking forward to visiting once again and seeing the staff.

"This fair at The Dorothy Clive Garden was the first we put on and is now in its 14th year and so holds a special place in our hearts especially as it’s been such an important fund raising event for the garden," Martin said.

"This special fundraising event is for the Willoughbridge Garden Charitable Trust who maintain these wonderful gardens."

Martin said the businesses they work with for events are all selected on their quality and knowledge of their plants and products.