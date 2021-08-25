Line dancer from Market Drayton becomes all-star at 62 with no sign of slowing down

Joyce Plaskett from Market Drayton has just achieved the highest accolade in line dancing with 'All Star' status, in just four years

It normally takes between 10 and 15 years to achieve all-star status by winning two major competitions in a year, but Joyce Plasket from Market Drayton said she loves the dance so much she couldn't imagine doing anything else.

Joyce has been line dancing for 24 years and has been teaching the dance since 2009, with classes in Newport, Chester and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

In 2014, Joyce was made redundant from her job and became a full time instructor. In 2015, her friend secretly entered her into a line dancing competition without telling her.

Since that day, she has worked hard to win competitions across all levels and has now achieved her dream of all-star status.

"Through the UK Dance Council, I won the country classic award in 2016 for the first time as European champion," she said.

"The following year I won again and I decided to try World Dance Masters which is just another level. It was very-eye opening with people from all over the world competing.

"I won in 2018, 2019 and there was no show in 2020 – so to get where I have got now has only taken four years through World Dance Masters.

"You get all-star status when you win two major competitions within a year, and the points are carried over those 12 months, with special exceptions made because of the coronavirus cancelling competitions as well.

"I won at the Worlds recently and have now became all-star and I'm really pleased to have reached this stage."

Joyce shows no signs of slowing down however as she says there are always more competitions to join, and the fact she is all-star hasn't even sunk in yet.

"That's as high as I can go now, apart from ultimate all-star champion, but that's the big leagues so I'll need to keep practicing," Joyce said.

"It's my next goal though. I couldn't have done it without the help of Jenny Stevenson, my instructor, who has helped me so much.

"She's incredible. Women in their late 50s, early 60s, our bodies can't always do what women in their 20s bodies can. But Jenny keeps pushing me so I can achieve all these amazing things.