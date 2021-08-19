Midlands Air Ambulance thanked for work in rural areas with charity fundraiser in Market Drayton

Lloyd Farm Arena is a new equestrian centre opening in Market Drayton and hosting a fundraiser this weekend. Pictured from left with Guinda the horse: Ondine King, Mike Yates, Maria Jones (Midlands Air Ambulance) and Nick Partridge

Living in the rural countryside near Market Drayton, the owners of Lloyd Farm Arena and Foxbridge Animal Hotel wanted to show how much they appreciate the air ambulance in their line of work.

Mike Yates, who owns Foxbridge Animal Hotel – a doggy day care and livery – with Nick Partridge, said they have joined forces with Ondine King, owner of Lloyd Farm Arena, to host a tabletop sale and charity event for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

They want to highlight the important work done by the air ambulance for people in rural areas, and especially for farm workers and those who work with horses.

Lloyd Farm Arena is a new equestrian centre opening in Market Drayton and hosting a fundraiser this weekend. Pictured from left with Guinda the horse: Mike Yates, Maria Jones (Midlands Air Ambulance) and Nick Partridge

An equestrian tabletop sale and raffle is being held at Lloyd Farm Arena in Hales, near Market Drayton, which has recently opened up for hire.

Mike said: "Ondine King is the owner of Lloyd Farm Arena and we are holding the fundraiser over there and working together on it. Myself and Nick we own the Foxbridge Animal hotel which is a doggie day care and hotel, as well as a livery with stables in the local area, on the other side of Cheswardine.

"So we wanted to combine all that together to hold an equestrian tabletop sale to sell horsey items and raise money for the air ambulance.

Lloyd Farm Arena is a new equestrian centre opening in Market Drayton and hosting a fundraiser this weekend. Pictured from left with Guinda the horse: Ondine King, Mike Yates, Maria Jones (Midlands Air Ambulance) and Nick Partridge

"Ondine's arena is also opening up for classes as she's owned it for a few years now but always had requests from people to use it so that is open now. It offers professional instructors the chance to hire the arena for their lessons.

"The sale will hopefully raise money for the ambulance service as we really rely on it out here in the countryside, especially from using the horses and the nature of our work.

"You never know when you might need them especially being in such a rural we really rely on them being there.

"Hawkstone Park have kindly donated the first prize for our raffle which is an afternoon tea for two, and the second prize will be an arena hire voucher."