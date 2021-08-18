Plant hunters’ paradise at the Dorothy Clive Garden this bank holiday

Plant hunters fair in Market Drayton

This August bank holiday Sunday and Monday the picturesque Dorothy Clive Gardens is opening its gates for what has become one of the best-loved garden events in the region.

There will be a varied line-up of top specialist nurseries and artisans coming to the plant hunters fair from as far afield as Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire to make this a very special day out for all garden lovers.

Martin Blow, organiser of Plant Hunters’ Fairs said: “We are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful garden. This fair was the first we put on and is now in its 14th year and so holds a special place in our hearts especially as it’s been such an important fund raising event for the garden.

"Now’s the time to make the most of the late summer sun and get out and enjoy your garden, and plant hunters’ fairs are a great place to pick up some plants to add some late colour to your garden or even to get ahead for spring with bulbs and plants to get planted now for an early show.”

The plant fair is situated in the heart of the 12-acre garden which will be at its summer best. This is a special fundraising event for the Willoughbridge Garden Charitable Trust who maintain the gardens.

Martin added: "The garden offers a great special event price on these days only of just £4 for garden and plant fair entry – it is normally, standard garden entry is £9.00. The plant fair runs from 10.00am-5.00pm on Sunday 29 and Monday 30, August.

"This event is entry by advance ticket only and tickets are now available to book online by visiting www.dorothyclivegarden.co.uk."