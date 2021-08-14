Class of 1980's reunion is postponed for another year because of Covid

The 1980 class at Market Drayton's Grove School are organising a reunion

Classmates who studied together at The Grove School in Market Drayton 40 years ago were planning to go back to school this year for a reunion.

Now the group's plans for a reunion four decades on have been delayed again to ensure everyone can feel safe when they meet up.

The event was meant to go ahead on August 21 this year, but organisers have delayed it until Saturday, August 20, 2022 instead.

Those who attended Market Drayton's Grove School in 1980 and are now around 56 are invited to get in touch and make the reunion next year a success.

One of those students, Sarah O'Connor, née Hickman, began organising the reunion in 2019 and has already gathered more than 100 of those who attended in 1980.

She said: "I made the decision to put on a reunion in February 2019. I started a Facebook group for our year and posted a 'save the date' in a local Facebook page and also posted some notices about town.

"The reunion is now going ahead in August 2022 due to all the uncertainty and travel difficulties we are facing this year.

"We are hoping it will be third time lucky for us.

"As before, anyone interested in coming should contact me or ask to join our Facebook group."

To get in touch, email sarah.oconnor4@btinternet.com or call 07483 219784.