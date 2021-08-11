Market Drayton deputy mayor quits amid claims of ‘harassment’

Roger Smith

Councillor Roger Smith, who has previously served two terms as mayor, has resigned with immediate effect as a result of abuse he says he has received in the last few weeks.

His resignation was announced at a town council meeting on Thursday evening by mayor Roy Aldcroft, who read out an email Mr Smith had sent him earlier that day.

It said: “Since the annual council meeting on May 20, I have been subject to anti-social behaviour, harassment and also the subject of obscene messages on social media from three elected councillors belonging to the independent group.

“This has caused a great deal of stress and anxiety to both myself and my wife, so I therefore have somewhat reluctantly decided to submit my resignation from Market Drayton Town Council with immediate effect.”

The independent group of councillors released a statement saying they refuted the "outrageous claims" made.

"We sincerely wish Councillor Roger Smith no ill will whatsoever, he has undoubtedly been a great servant to this town," said the statement, "however he has issued a number of false and unsubstantiated claims today - to make it clear those claims published have no grounds and no basis."

Town mayor Roy Aldcroft said in his own statement: "Roger Smith has been a councillor for 17 years, a firefighter in the town for 48 years and prior to retirement 41 years a shopkeeper locally. Roger and his family have without a doubt served this town with commitment and pride."

Mr Smith, who served as mayor in 2010/11 and 2019/20, was one of seven independents elected to the town council in May, while Conservative candidates took the remaining five seats. The result meant the Conservatives lost overall control of the council.

Representing the town’s South ward, Mr Smith had previously been one of only two non-Conservative members along with Mike Smith, who joined the council in early 2019. Prior to this he had been the only independent member.

In 2015 he retired from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service as the UK's longest-serving firefighter, after a career spanning 48 years.

His legacy as mayor includes gingerbread men statues stationed at the entrances to the town to attract tourists.