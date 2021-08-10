ELO tribute band set to bring the house down in Market Drayton

Festival Drayton Centre

Festival Drayton Centre is set to host the ultimate tribute to Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra in September as tribute band, ELO Again, is visiting the town.

Robyn Edwards-Tsika, centre manager at Festival Drayton Centre, said it has been wonderful to have audiences back in and they are looking forward to what's to come.

"We successfully hosted our first live event in over 16 months on Sunday afternoon, with a wonderful classical music concert by South African cellist Abel Selacoe," Robyn said.

"We now cannot wait to welcome ELO Again to the centre in a few weeks’ time with their stunning ‘Re-Discovery Tour’ that will celebrate the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra."

ELO Again is back with the 'Re-Discovery Tour' celebrating the truly universal music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

ELO Again will perform in Market Drayton at the Festival Drayton Centre

Now in its 10th year ELO Again aim to give audiences a dramatic taste of what a legendary ELO concert would have been like back in their heyday, as the whole experience is professionally re-enacted with a great sound reproduction, light show and visual effects.

They perform all the big hits – Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, Shine a Little Love, Confusion, Last Train to London, Roll Over Beethoven, Wild West Hero, Don't Bring Me Down, The Diary of Horace Wimp, Telephone Line, Turn to Stone plus many more.

Robyn added: "Come along and relive the age of Glam Rock as ELO Again pay tribute to the beautifully crafted songs of Jeff Lynne. You will revel in ELO’s unique symphonic rock style and hear some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of our generation.

"The timeless Mr Blue Sky returns, so Roll Over Beethoven because Rock & Roll Is King."