Pastry firm looking to take on 70 workers

Market Drayton bakery

Addo Food Group which runs Palethorpes Bakery in Market Drayton, said it has created a range of new part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent jobs.

The posts include production and factory operatives, engineers, technical service managers, development chefs and technologists, executives and taste panel co-ordinators.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group said: “We have kept the nation supplied with chilled pastry products over the past 16 months and we have been working hard to produce our quality pastries, pasties and party food for major retailers – as well as manufacturing rolls and pies for our leading brands Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms.

“This recruitment drive will help to support our current employees with the surge in sales and there are a variety of positions available for people with all levels of experience, across our Nottingham, Shropshire, Dorset and Poole factories.”

The firm says that experience within the food manufacturing industry is not essential as full training will be provided.