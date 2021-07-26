Motorcyclist killed in A41 crash is named by police

West Mercia Police said 28-year-old Thomas Allan, had died in the collision at Mill Green, near Hinstock, at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 20.
Mr Allan, from Perton, had been riding a black Yamaha motorbike, which police said was involved in a crash with a white Toyota Aygo.
The emergency services attended but Mr Allan died at the scene.
Mr Allan's inquest is provisionally scheduled to open on Wednesday.
Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash, or people who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.
Anyone with information can call 01743 237485 quoting incident 735i of July 20, 2021, or report anonymously online through the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.