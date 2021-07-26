Motorcyclist killed in A41 crash is named by police

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

Police have named a man who died in a crash on the A41 last week.

The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google.
The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google.

West Mercia Police said 28-year-old Thomas Allan, had died in the collision at Mill Green, near Hinstock, at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 20.

Mr Allan, from Perton, had been riding a black Yamaha motorbike, which police said was involved in a crash with a white Toyota Aygo.

The emergency services attended but Mr Allan died at the scene.

Mr Allan's inquest is provisionally scheduled to open on Wednesday.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash, or people who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information can call 01743 237485 quoting incident 735i of July 20, 2021, or report anonymously online through the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News