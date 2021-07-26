Motorcyclist killed in A41 crash is named by police

The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google.

West Mercia Police said 28-year-old Thomas Allan, had died in the collision at Mill Green, near Hinstock, at around 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 20.

Mr Allan, from Perton, had been riding a black Yamaha motorbike, which police said was involved in a crash with a white Toyota Aygo.

The emergency services attended but Mr Allan died at the scene.

Mr Allan's inquest is provisionally scheduled to open on Wednesday.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash, or people who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.