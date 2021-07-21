Motorcyclist dies in A41 crash near Market Drayton

The man was involved in a collision with a car on the A41 at Four Crosses, Hinstock.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 8.15pm on Tuesday evening.
An ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition following a collision with a car.
"Crews commenced resuscitation efforts on scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.
“The car driver, a man, was assessed on scene and given treatment for minor injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.”