Motorcyclist dies in A41 crash near Market Drayton

A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Market Drayton.

The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google.
The man was involved in a collision with a car on the A41 at Four Crosses, Hinstock.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 8.15pm on Tuesday evening.

An ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition following a collision with a car.

"Crews commenced resuscitation efforts on scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“The car driver, a man, was assessed on scene and given treatment for minor injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

