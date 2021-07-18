Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The incident happened on the A529 Newport Road at Pell Wall at about 3.20pm on Saturday when two cars and a horse trailer collided.

The air ambulance attended as the man was cut free from the wreckage, before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with a head injury.

A spokesman from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet, along with the rescue tender and support pump from Wellington, and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised by fire control to a report of a road traffic collision with persons trapped having occurred on the A529 at Pell Wall near Market Drayton.

"On arrival the crews found that a collision had occurred between two cars and one horse transporter.

"One of the cars had sustained a significant amount of damage, the elderly male driver was still in the vehicle and was being given first aid by members of the public for a nasty head injury.

"A firefighter trained in advanced trauma care was immediately designated to act as a casualty carer, until the arrival of paramedics.

"The rest of the crew quickly stabilised the vehicle using blocks and chocks to prevent any further movements.

"Due to the location of the vehicle and the damage sustained, Holmatro hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment was used to remove the side of the car, to allow full access for paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"One of the Welsh air ambulances attended the scene carrying critical care paramedics.

"Once a full assessment of the casualty was carried out he was carefully assisted from the car, prior to being transported to the trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University hospital, for further assessment and treatment.

"We wish him a full and speedy recovery from his injuries.

"We would like to thank those members of the public who stopped to help at the scene.