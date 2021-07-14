Tree order made permanent after Market Drayton plans withdrawn

Campaigners celebrating the temporary tree preservation back in February 2021 on woodland in Market Drayton

Campaigners rallied to fight off plans for 97 homes to be built on the Damson Wood Walk area near Market Drayton and were delighted when plans were withdrawn earlier this year.

The development put forward for the land known as Damson Wood Walk had sparked more than 100 objections and led residents to form a protest group to oppose the scheme.

The planning application was formally withdrawn by developers in March and now Shropshire Council has confirmed the temporary tree preservation order placed on the site has now been made permanent.

Tim Manton, from the campaign group, said they were thrilled with the decision.

"To say we are delighted is an understatement and that now puts further barriers, or most certainly more ‘hoops to jump through’ for any future planning applications by the land owners or their agents," he said.

"We are still busy in the background fighting for Longford Turning/Damson Wood Walk on the basis that considered planning applications/intentions never really go away.

"It is incredibly important therefore we all keep fighting for what is becoming far fewer green open spaces in Market Drayton."

Tim said the group was informed on Tuesday about the permanent order and they hope it will go a long way in protecting green spaces in the town.

"Although, as I've said previously, planning applications rarely go away, this milestone now presents significant hoops for a developer to jump through to successfully gain planning permission on the marked area," he added.