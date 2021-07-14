Delays after car and lorry collide on A41

A car collided with a lorry on a main road on the A41 in Shropshire.

The scene of the crash on the A41

The incident happened some time before 1.30pm on Tuesday at Prees.

It involved a blue Citroen which crashed with a lorry belonging to Ningbo Distribution as they were both travelling on the road between Whitchurch and Tern Hill.

Officers from West Mercia Police were at the scene and dealt with traffic-calming measures to slow down passing cars and make the area safe.

Motorists were disrupted and short delays were caused by the crash, which left the Citroen in a head-on position facing the lorry.

The car suffered damage to the driver-side door. The extent of any injuries to the car driver is not yet known, while the lorry driver is believed to have been uninjured.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Tern Hill
Transport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

