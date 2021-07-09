Seriously injured man airlifted to hospital after tractor crash

Emergency services were called to Manor Farm in Spoonley, near Market Drayton at around 11.10am on Friday.

Police, land ambulance and the air ambulance were sent to the scene where a man had suffered serious injuries.

Four fire appliances, including the rescue tender, wer also mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.10am to reports of a collision involving a tractor and a van on Manor Farm in Spoonley, Shropshire.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill to the scene.