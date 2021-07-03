‘Major repair job’ needed after blaze at historic Market Drayton inn

Some of the damage after the blaze

The Corbet Arms Inn, in High Street, which today hosts a Post Office and antiques centre but over the centuries served as an important meeting point, was hit by a fire last Wednesday evening.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the windows on the second and third floors, but the Post Office on the ground floor was largely unaffected and was able to reopen the following day.

Today the ground floor of the hotel hosts the Post Office

Firefighters rushed to the scene and closed the High Street and Stafford Street.

The building had not been used as a hotel for years, and the ongoing renovation process would be delayed by the fire, said town mayor Councillor Roy Aldcroft.

Some of the damage from the fire

He said he was shown around the upper floors this week and that repairing the grand ballroom would be a "major job".

"Shropshire Council conservation officers will be involved as well as various other people in order to assist with the Corbet Arms' renovation," he said.

The building is an historic fixture in Market Drayton

"The fire service managed to get there very quickly, and without that rapid response the situation would have been much more serious. I think the response from Shropshire Fire and Rescue was spot on."