Market Drayton Tree of Lights charity appeal is saved

The prospect of this year's Market Drayton Tree of Lights appeal going ahead was thrown into doubt after the Lions Club, which has managed it since 2016, announced last week that it would be closing because of dwindling membership.

The Lions had managed the initiative, which lets people and businesses sponsor lights for their loved ones, to appear on a huge tree outside the town's Morrisons branch. Thousands of pounds is raised annually for local and national causes.

Rotary in Market Drayton, a group which is less than two years old, signalled its interest, so productive talks were held over the weekend and the Rotarians have agreed that they will take on the mantle.

It is fitting as the Lions Club had initially taken on the Tree of Lights from the old Market Drayton Rotary Club after that group disbanded in 2016.

Alan Cartwright, from Rotary in Market Drayton, said: "I am happy to report that Market Drayton's Tree of Light will be in place outside Morrisons in the month leading up to Christmas as usual this year as well as in coming years, with all proceeds once again going to help local charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Market Drayton Food Bank and Mencap.

"At a Rotary meeting held at the Festival Drayton Centre on Saturday, June 26, Rotary in Market Drayton agreed to take on the responsibility for the management of the tree after the Lions Club, which had managed it since 2016, sadly disbanded.

"In addition to the rotarians and friends of Rotary, the meeting was attended by several former members of the Lions Club and Morrison's Community Champion.

"Prior to the decision being made on its future management the representatives of the Lions Club had very kindly provided detailed information on the operation of the Tree of Light and volunteered their help in relation to this year's event, an offer which was immediately accepted.

"A vote of thanks was given to the Lions Club for all the hard work it had performed in the past in relation to the town and local community.

"Further information about this year's Tree of Light will appear in the local media this autumn."