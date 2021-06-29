Acknowledged as the ‘little black book’ of the very best British and Irish florists, Flores Diem was awarded the prestigious accolade earlier this month.

Flores Diem submitted a detailed description of its floristry business, including the range available and services offered as well as images of its business premises, design work, team and even the delivery vehicle. It was then assessed by industry experts to ensure it met the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Owners Philip Payne and Vivienne Payne Derricutt described themselves as humbled and overjoyed.

They said: "We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide. We are passionate about flowers, design, quality and the service we give to each of our customers, so it is wonderful to have this recognised.

"What’s special about our business is that we specialise in creating unique high quality floral arrangements at affordable prices and a customer experience that is second to none. We also have a growing house plant section of our business called Plantae Diem which supplies both locally and nationally."

Caroline Marshall-Foster, editor of industry bible The Florist magazine and founder of Good Florist Guide, set it up as a way to ensure customers always receive top quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.