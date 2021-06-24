Market Drayton club closes after 33 years due to dwindling numbers

Members of the Market Drayton Lions Club promoting their Tree of Light Appeal at Morrisons, Market Drayton, last year

The Market Drayton Lions Club have decided to call it a day after 33 years of fundraising and fellowship.

Ruth Glover from the club said there are now only "four or five members" and it had become unsustainable.

"It's very sad, we've tried and tried to get more members in but people have different priorities these days," she said.

"Youngsters have families, they have different priorities and of course they don't have the same work patterns."

There have been appeals for new members in recent years but they had proved unsuccessful.

The club has had a visible presence at countless community events around Market Drayton throughout its lifetime but its most high-profile contribution to life in the town in recent years has been the annual spectacle of the Tree of Lights – for which it took over responsibility from the town Rotary Club after that club closed.

Town residents hoping to pay tribute to their loved ones can sponsor their names to feature at the tree outside Morrisons every Christmas.

In the process, thousands of pounds are raised for good causes like the town food bank or Macmillan Cancer Support. Local businesses also take part.

Formed in 1988, the Lions standard and club members have been regular features at all key events in and around the town and beyond. They were unable to meet in person because of successive Covid lockdowns so kept in touch using email and phones.

Current president Jeffrey Murison and founding member Oliver Llewellyn said in a statement: "We're very proud of what the club has achieved during its existence. Thousands of pounds have been raised through the goodwill and outstanding support of local people.

"The money raised has supported local people in need, local charities and national and international concerns."