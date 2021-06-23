Blaze at Market Drayton's town centre post office

Police closed the High Street

The fire broke out at the Post Office in the High Street just after 6.30pm.

Fire crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport, Prees and Whitchurch went to the post office, part of the Corbett Arms building.

They brought in an aerial ladder to fight the flames and firefighters had to put on breathing apparatus to get closer to the blaze.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews would be on scene for some time.

She said no one had been hurt and the property had been empty at the time.

Local police officers set up diversions away from the town centre.

The post office is run by the Shah family who posted on it's internet page that family members and employees were all safe.