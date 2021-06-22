Volunteer weekend at community owned farm

Fordhall Farm is an organic farm that was bought in 2006 by more than 8,000 people across the world who helped siblings Charlotte and Ben Hollins to save their family home.

It is now owned by the community and farmed by Ben Hollins,

Volunteer leader Mike Grabarz said Fordhall was a wonderful example of community spirit and real organic farming.

"It you would like to meet new friends and make a positive difference to your local community and the environment come and join our Volunteer Weekend on June 26 and 27, from 10am – 4pm," he said.

Willing hands can get stuck in to a variety of practical tasks include the creation of a new secret picnic area, restoration work on the volunteer-built roundhouse in the woods and some landscape maintenance around the farm. There are also plans to add some wildlife-friendly plants into the newly-created pond on site.

Mike said that new volunteers would be made to feel very welcome and would be able to enjoy hearty Fordhall food, refreshments and great company.

He said: “Our volunteer weekend is a brilliant way to give something back to the community and also meet friendly, like-minded people. We have lots of activities that people can muck in with, and you’re sure to leave with a glass full of community spirit at the end!”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the farm is currently unable to offer residential accommodation to volunteers.

Anyone who would like to book a place or wants further information should contact Mike on mike.grabarz@fordhallfarm.com.

Fordhall Organic Farm, in Market Drayton, north Shropshire is England’s first community owned farm and has been organic for over 65 years. It is owned by a charitable community- benefit society, The Fordhall Community Land Initiative.