Residents evacuated in Market Drayton after fears of gas cylinder explosion

Fire crews battle shed blaze which spread to house in Dalelands Esate, Market Drayton on Monday June 21. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Four fire crews rushed to the blaze, which ripped through a shed before spreading to a house on Dalelands Estate at about 3pm on Monday.

Nearby residents were evacuated and fire destroyed the shed and tore through a door to the house before spreading to the kitchen.

Police in Market Drayton said that the road was closed nearby but no one was injured.

The blaze also caused a power cut to nearby properties.

As a precaution, police advised local residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke caused by the blaze.

Crews from Market Drayton, Whitchurch, Hodnet and Audlem were sent to the scene.

Fire crews battle shed blaze which spread to house in Dalelands Esate, Market Drayton on Monday June 21. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

A spokesman from Market Drayton Fire Station said crews could see a "large column of black smoke" on their way to the incident.

They added: "On arriving at the scene the crew were confronted by a fully developed and rapidly spreading fire, involving a wooden shed.

"The incident commander was informed that everybody was out of the property, and that there was a gas cylinder involved in the fire.

"Two firefighters immediately began to tackle the fire and try to stop it spreading using two high pressure hose reel jets.

"On carrying out a dynamic risk assessment of the scene, the incident commander discovered that a large propane gas cylinder was involved in fire and was venting off with a jet of flame issuing from the valve assembly, it was also discovered that the fire had spread to involve the property.

"Officers from West Mercia Police attend the scene and carried out an evacuation of the immediate surrounding houses, and closed the local roads, due to the danger of an explosion from the gas cylinder.

Fire crews battle shed blaze which spread to house in Dalelands Esate, Market Drayton on Monday June 21. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

"Firefighters, including six wearing breathing apparatus, worked hard in challenging and hazardous conditions, due to the gas cylinder and live external electrical cables, to extinguish the fire using three high pressure hose reel jets and one main jet.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident, however the home owner was obviously shaken and distressed.

"Sadly the kitchen and dining room of the property have been extensively damaged by heat and smoke. The shed, its contents and approximately 6m of wooden fencing were destroyed by fire.

"A power cut was experienced in the local area due to the damage caused to cables.

"The cause of the fire has been established to have been caused accidentally.