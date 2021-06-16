Work to improve 'accident cluster' crossroads praised by Department for Transport

After pictures show how the crest has been removed and that the Give Way line is now visible

It comes as Shropshire Council is set to start a consultation to alter the limit on the A529 between Hinstock and Woodseaves from 60mph to 50mph.

Work began at the A529 Mount Pleasant crossroads on October 1 2019 and was the first stage of work to improve safety on the A529 between Hinstock and Audlem following the award of £3.9 million from the DfT Safer Roads Fund.

A before picture shows how the give way lines were hidden and how the road appeared to continue straight on

It included the re-profiling of the junction, including new kerbing, all associated drainage, highway surfacing, road markings and traffic signs. The improvements were carried out by Kier, supervised by WSP and project managed by Shropshire Council.

In a meeting last week about the Safer Roads Fund, DfT officials said they were impressed with the efforts of those involved to meet the aims of the Safer Roads Fund and reduce the number of casualties on what was seen as one of the most dangerous stretches of road in the county.

Shropshire Council's successful bid for the money from the Department for Transport claimed that between January 2012 and July 2017, there were five fatalities, 12 serious crashes and 60 slight collisions on the stretch of road.

The Mount Pleasant crossroads were "an accident cluster", according to the council's bid.

Originally expected to last for approximately four weeks work was completed more than a week-and-a-half ahead of schedule.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “The award of this money from the DfT enabled us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work and reduce risk of injury or accident on this dangerous stretch of road.

"I’m delighted that our work has been recognised and praised by Department for Transport officials – and that they now intend to highlight this scheme in a report to ministers that will promote the benefit of the fund and the huge impact it has on safety, as well as the sense of achievement that results from doing the job so well.