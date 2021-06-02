Road closures for cable repairs

By Dominic Robertson

There will be a series of road closures while work takes place to repair cables.

The work is expected to take until June 14.
Western Power Distribution (WPD) said it is undertaking "urgent cable repair and replacement" works throughout Market Drayton until June 14.

During the work there will be temporary traffic signals and periods of phased road closures on Phoenix Bank, High Street, Church Street, Shropshire Street and St Mary’s Street.

In a statement, WPD said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents and motorists. The work is to replace 460m of low voltage cable that has come to the end of its working life. Urgent replacement of the cable is required to maintain and improve security of supply to all customers connected to it.”

Shropshire Council said it is working closely with WPD to minimise the disruption while the work is being carried out, and added that it "will endeavour to monitor the works as they progress".

