Man trapped beneath 4x4 near Market Drayton

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The man had the sports utility vehicle jacked up in Tittenley, near Market Drayton, early this morning, when he suffered a mishap and became trapped underneath.

Fire crews from Market Drayton and from Wellington were called to the scene at about 8.45am. A helicopter from the Midlands Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

The fire crews used air bags to release the man and he was assessed by ambulance staff.