Man trapped beneath 4x4 near Market Drayton

The man had the sports utility vehicle jacked up in Tittenley, near Market Drayton, early this morning, when he suffered a mishap and became trapped underneath.
Fire crews from Market Drayton and from Wellington were called to the scene at about 8.45am. A helicopter from the Midlands Air Ambulance was also dispatched.
The fire crews used air bags to release the man and he was assessed by ambulance staff.
Thankfully his injuries were not thought to be serious although he was conveyed by land ambulance to hospital for further treatment.
INCIDENT⚠️ Mobilised 08:46 with @SFRS_Wellington and @SfrsSroberts in support 🚒🚗 to adult male trapped under car 🚘 Released by crew quickly in controlled way using #AirBags 👩🏻🚒👨🏻🚒 To 🏥 with🤞🏻minor injuries 🤕 @MAA_Charity @OFFICIALWMAS @WMerciaPolice 🚒🚓🚑🚁 #GreatTeamWork pic.twitter.com/SqPD9fYTwz— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) May 31, 2021