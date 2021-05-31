Man trapped beneath 4x4 near Market Drayton

A man in his 70s who was trapped under a 4x4 he was working on had to be rescued by firefighters.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station
Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

The man had the sports utility vehicle jacked up in Tittenley, near Market Drayton, early this morning, when he suffered a mishap and became trapped underneath.

Fire crews from Market Drayton and from Wellington were called to the scene at about 8.45am. A helicopter from the Midlands Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

The fire crews used air bags to release the man and he was assessed by ambulance staff.

Thankfully his injuries were not thought to be serious although he was conveyed by land ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

