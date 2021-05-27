DIY family opt for new build new home

Scott, Emily, and Beth walking their dogs at Drayton Meadows

Scott Rollo, 36, and Beth Davies, 34, purchased their previous home as a project, and spent three years renovating and modernising it to their taste.

Wanting to upsize they decided they had had enough of DIY and went for a new home at Market Drayton's Drayton Meadows.

They said the four bedroom home will give =plenty of space for their daughter eight year old Emilyto play with the family’s four rescue sausage dogs, Minnie, Chorizo, Pepperoni, and Rumple.

“Doing up our previous house became a labour of love, but it wasn’t something we wanted to do again in a hurry. Moving into a home that was a blank canvas, but was also instantly liveable with no previous history was really appealing,” Scott said.

A survey by Pilkington UK has found that kitchen renovations are deemed the most significant impact on helping homeowners achieve their dream home, with 42per cent% of respondents putting the kitchen at number one. In terms of the added extras, 66 per cent said that it was important that their home have lots of natural light, and 34per cent opting to landscape their garden.

Beth said: “The integrated garage at the new house was the selling point for Scott, whilst the social kitchen was a highlight for me. When we originally visited the development in 2018, we knew the property we bought had to have a garage, and a big bay window in the kitchen.

“This is exactly what we have, two years later. The bedroom sizes are great, and have allowed us to have a home office and decent sized guest bedroom, without compromising on bedroom space for ourselves and Emily.”

The family’s move was made possible due to the homebuilder, David Wilson Homes' bespoke Part Exchange scheme. Part Exchange is a popular initiative which is ideal for those who are looking to move to a larger home, but are struggling to find a buyer, or simply want to cut out all the hassle of selling the property independently.