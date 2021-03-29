Overhead cable fault near Market Drayton blamed for power cut

Three premises in Wollerton were without electricity.

Utility supplier Western Power Distribution stated on its website: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 9.15am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you. We estimate that power will be restored by 5.30pm this evening. Our engineers are on their way.

"We are currently organising resources to work on the issue.