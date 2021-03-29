Overhead cable fault near Market Drayton blamed for power cut

By Deborah HardimanMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

An overhead cable fault is to blame for a the loss of power supplies to properties in a rural community near Market Drayton today.

Three premises in Wollerton were without electricity.

Utility supplier Western Power Distribution stated on its website: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 9.15am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you. We estimate that power will be restored by 5.30pm this evening. Our engineers are on their way.

"We are currently organising resources to work on the issue.

"There is currently a fault on our overhead network in your area, we are working hard to resolve the issue."

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News