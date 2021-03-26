Touching Market Drayton tribute to Captain Tom now complete

Mark Whittle, the artist, flanked by mayor Roy Aldcroft (left) and Ian Nellins from the Market Drayton Royal British Legion

Town councillor and artist Mark Whittle of Market Drayton has been working with the town's Royal British Legion branch – he has spent a few weeks painting the veteran NHS fundraiser onto a wall near the club off Church Street.

The paint was donated and when he finished, the club set up a plaque and decorations for the artwork.

Mr Whittle said that although it was a mural he wasn't paid for, it is one of the ones he found most fulfilling because of its subject.

"I'm really chuffed with it, considering the surface is the hardest surface I've worked with for a very long time," he said.

"The Legion are over the moon which was one of my main concerns.

"You see at a glance and you realise what it is.

"Lots of people are coming up there and sitting and having a look at it, having a memory.