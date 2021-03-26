Inquest into death of worker, 24, at Shropshire Müller factory awaits health and safety probe

Lewis James McFarlin, 24, of Cheadle Road in Stoke-on-Trent, died on January 14 last year while working as a contractor.
At a pre-inquest review, held at Shrewsbury’s Shirehall this week, e court heard an investigation being undertaken by the Health and Safety Executive was expected to take another six months to complete.
John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, adjourned the hearing to a provisional date of September 30.
The full inquest is expected to last about a week and take place before a jury, Mr Ellery added.
Mr McFarlin had been carrying out maintenance on a service lift at the factory in the Tern Valley Business Park.
Following his death Müller said it was investigating and added: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”