Inquest into death of worker, 24, at Shropshire Müller factory awaits health and safety probe

The inquest into the death of a lift engineer who died in an accident at Market Drayton’s Müller factory has been adjourned to await the outcome of a health and safety investigation.

The Müller factory in Market Drayton
The Müller factory in Market Drayton

Lewis James McFarlin, 24, of Cheadle Road in Stoke-on-Trent, died on January 14 last year while working as a contractor.

At a pre-inquest review, held at Shrewsbury’s Shirehall this week, e court heard an investigation being undertaken by the Health and Safety Executive was expected to take another six months to complete.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, adjourned the hearing to a provisional date of September 30.

The full inquest is expected to last about a week and take place before a jury, Mr Ellery added.

Mr McFarlin had been carrying out maintenance on a service lift at the factory in the Tern Valley Business Park.

Following his death Müller said it was investigating and added: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”

