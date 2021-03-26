Inquest into death of worker, 24, at Shropshire Müller factory awaits health and safety probe

The Müller factory in Market Drayton

At a pre-inquest review, held at Shrewsbury’s Shirehall this week, e court heard an investigation being undertaken by the Health and Safety Executive was expected to take another six months to complete.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, adjourned the hearing to a provisional date of September 30.

The full inquest is expected to last about a week and take place before a jury, Mr Ellery added.

Mr McFarlin had been carrying out maintenance on a service lift at the factory in the Tern Valley Business Park.