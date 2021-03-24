A41 bypass closed after cattle trailer rolls onto its side

Police have closed the A41 Bletchley bypass, but expect it will reopen soon. The cattle appear to be fine, according to officers.
Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "A41 Bletchley bypass closed at this time, cattle trailer on its side. Hopefully it won't be too long until its open. All cattle appear to be okay."
