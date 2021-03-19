High Sheriff tucks in as porridge maker bowled over by demand

High Sheriff of Shropshire Mrs Dean Harris JP enjoys a bowl of porridge with Oat Pantry founder/director Alex Jenkins

Oat Pantry's new home in Market Drayton was officially opened by High Sheriff of Shropshire Mrs Dean Harris this week after relocating from Loppington in Wem.

Founder Alex Jenkins has also taken on three part time staff to help out after demand for her flavoured porridge and granola increased significantly over the last year.

Among her unusual flavours of granola and porridge are Cherry Bakewell, chocolate orange and maple and pecan. She also makes cinnamon bun and carrot cake porridge and peanut butter granola.

She believes her presence on the web has been a big factor in the success of the business while the Covid-19 pandemic has been going on.

She said: "I think we were quite well prepared. I am obsessed with porridge and granola and I saw a gap in the market. It started as just me by myself but now I've been able to take on three people part time."

Alex grew up in Shropshire and says she always recognised the wealth of great food she had growing on her doorstep, and considered breakfast a very important part of the day. After living and working in London for a number of years, she realised how many people were too busy to eat breakfast or just picked up something unhealthy due to convenience. Oat Pantry was borne out of her passion for creating tasty, nutritious breakfasts.