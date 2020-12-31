Homes firm's safety gift to school

Pupils at Market Drayton Infant School received a donation of hi-vis bag tags from David Wilson Homes to help them be seen and be safe on the dark winter nights.

The Shropshire homebuilder gave the school 98 of the bag tags for its pupils to use while walking to and from school, ensuring they can be easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

School head Samantha Scott said: “These reflectors were given to the children who have just started school in Reception and will help to develop their awareness of road safety and the importance of being seen in the dark.

"As always, it is great to work alongside others within the community to keep our children safe.”

Georgina Hall, sales director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the bag tags have proven to be both effective and practical."

