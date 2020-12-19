Hampers delivered to Market Drayton care home

(L-R) Gareth Hickman, Margaret Lloyd, Sam Davis with Julie Hunter from the Stags Head as she drops off a hamper full of donations to Tunstall Care Home

Julie and Andrew Hunter are the licensees of The Stags Head in Market Drayton, and while the pub has been closed for the past few weeks, they decided to give something back to the community.

After posting an appeal on Facebook the couple received generous donations of delicious food and drink – so much that they were able to deliver two Christmas hampers to the Tunstall Hall care home in the town.

“We only took over the pub in September this year, but my husband Andrew and I have lived in Market Drayton for 30 years,” Julie said.

“We do not serve food at the pub, so we haven’t got a kitchen and can’t open at the moment. So we were all decorated ready for Christmas and obviously we couldn’t open, sadly.

“Because some residents from the care home used to get in a taxi and come down to the pub for a pint and to socialise, we wanted to make sure they know we haven’t forgotten them.”

She said they were grateful for everyone’s kindness.

“The customers are so great and we have the Navy veterans who use the pub regularly for their events,” she said.