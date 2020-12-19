Bells ring out again after Shropshire church project success

St Chad's Church at Norton-in-Hales

The carillon – a mechanism to play the bells – at St Chad's Church in Norton-in-Hales has been given an overhaul.

It had to be switched off in the summer of 2019 after a mechanical accident which, although it did not cause too much damage, was a warning that it was becoming worn out.

Villagers set a target of £20,000 for a repair fund and all was going well until coronavirus intervened and made fundraising more difficult.