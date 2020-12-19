Bells ring out again after Shropshire church project success

By Toby Neal

A mechanical marvel which is music to the ears of Shropshire villagers is back in action after a restoration project.

St Chad's Church at Norton-in-Hales


The carillon – a mechanism to play the bells – at St Chad's Church in Norton-in-Hales has been given an overhaul.

It had to be switched off in the summer of 2019 after a mechanical accident which, although it did not cause too much damage, was a warning that it was becoming worn out.

Villagers set a target of £20,000 for a repair fund and all was going well until coronavirus intervened and made fundraising more difficult.

However, the project has been completed and the carillon is now restored back to its former glory ringing out over the parish every three hours.









