Ben and Chloe help Santa bring Christmas cheer to children in hospital

Chloe Spooner and Ben Smith help Santa

Unique to You, a printing business in Market Drayton, has teamed up with the hospital to design and send 400 letters from Father Christmas to the young patients there.

While the business is printing the letters, it is appealing for donations to help cover the cost.

Chloe Spooner and Ben Smith who run Unique to You said that they had been in talks with Great Ormond Street.

"I think 2020 has taught each of us a lesson, and especially how we should be grateful for the little, special moments in our lives. Unfortunately some families Christmas’s are going to be even more difficult than normal, especially those with little ones in hospital during this special time," Chloe said.

"Due to covid 19, the children are obviously limited to the number of visitors they can have and in most cases the children won’t be able to even see their siblings and share the magic of Christmas with them as they should.

"This honestly breaks my heart. When we decided we were going to be designing Santa letters, from the word go I said to Ben my dream would be to donate some to a children’s hospital.

"We have been in contact with the hospital over the last couple of weeks an have offered to donate a letter to each child who will be there over Christmas time

"I’m sure you can appreciate that Unique To You is a very small business that we’ve only just recently started, we will be putting together around 400 Santa letters in total. We will be asking for donations to help us cover a part of the costing for this and will then be donating all the remaining money to the hospital charity.