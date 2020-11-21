Kellogg's boosts Market Drayton school breakfast club with £1,000 donation

At Longlands Community Primary School celebrating the £1,000 donation from Kellogg's are, from left: Fabian Moga, six, headteacher Zillah Cope and Mia Jones, five

Kellogg’s has awarded Longlands Primary School £1,000 to pay for new activity boxes for the children that attend.

It comes as the ongoing coronavirus crisis means that more schools will struggle to find the budget to fund the service for their pupils.

By providing children with a nutritious meal at the start of the day, it is hoped that breakfast clubs can make sure children are fed but can also provide additional benefits like improving attendance and attainment, as well as providing pre-school care for working parents.

Zillah Cope, headteacher at the school, said: “We are so grateful to receive this generous donation. We have since been able to purchase new activity boxes for our club.

"These resources will help us to provide our breakfast club services for our children and their families thanks to the support from Kellogg’s.”