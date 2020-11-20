Independent Market Drayton opticians' new scanning technology

Newbold Opticians. Photo: Google Maps

Newbold Opticians, on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton, has put the optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan in practice, an eye scan that allows optometrists to see below the surface of the eye.

The OCT equipment provides a 3D scan of the layers of the back of the eye and enables practitioners to gain a much clearer picture of the health of patients’ eyes.

James Heath, optometrist and partner, said: “Our priority has been to ensure that patients in the local community continue to receive a high standard of eye care.

“Everyone who comes through our doors will receive a caring and personalised service, that is tailored to their needs, with the newest technology and most sought-after brands. We have a great team in place to ensure we can achieve this.”

Partner Jill Heath said: “After we purchased the practice last year, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to invest in the very best technology for our patients, to give them an even more thorough eye care service.

James and Jill Heath

“We are really proud to offer our patients the OCT, which is able to scan the back of your eye in incredible detail from the top surface of your retina down to the underlying surfaces, not visible to us by other means.

"The combination of the retinal imaging system as well as a three-dimensional scan can detect early changes which helps us to protect eyesight, so it’s something we’re very much looking forward to offering our patients.”

They shop remains open for eyecare and eyewear appointments, after the Government asked all optometric practices to stay fully open.

Newbold Opticians is still operating as it was before the new national restrictions were introduced, offering eye examinations to patients who need access to eyecare.

Customers are still able to purchase glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses in practice, as well as see their optometrist in a safe and sanitised environment.

The independent opticians has been working throughout the lockdown to support the community. This has included delivering glasses and contact lenses to the door of vulnerable patients who were self-isolating, and updating their website to allow customers to purchase glasses and sunglasses online.