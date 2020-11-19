Market Drayton shining bright as council and businesses team up to spread some cheer

From left with the impressive new tower of light is Bill Parton of Hales Sawmills, mayor Roy Aldcroft and Jon Bentley from Müller Cheshire Street is lit with festive decorations once again The new

The town council has unveiled a new 'tower of lights' off the High Street, paid for by Müller (which has a base in the town) and switched on by town mayor Roy Aldcroft last weekend.

Meanwhile a large traditional Christmas tree, decked out with decorations and lights, has been provided by local business Hales Sawmills for the Buttercross at Cheshire Street.

In addition, the town council has put money from cancelled festive events towards extra lights around the town to lift some spirits.

In a video of the socially distanced switch on ceremony, recorded by town councillor Mike Smith and made available via the town council website, the mayor spoke about his hopes that the lights will spread some cheer.

Councillor Aldcroft said: "We've got a few more this year than we had last year, basically because we felt in view of the Covid crisis, we needed to get a bit more glitter around the town.

"You will see the huge tower of lights, this is a 30m tower which has been paid for by Müller.

"It's just a shame we couldn't have the normal market and lighting ceremony that we normally have.

"I think that [tower of lights] will probably be seen from the top of Phoenix Bank.