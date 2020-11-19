Leaving out lights for loved ones in Market Drayton's 2020 charity appeal

With this year's tree are, from left: Sheila Jackson and Olly Llewellyn, Chris Grundy, Ruth Glover and Lions Club president Jeff Murison

The Market Drayton Lions Club's annual Tree of Light appeal is underway and anyone who is interested can sponsor a name, or several, for the display board.

Ruth Glover from the club described the tree, which is now in place outside Morrisons in Maer Lane, as "a symbol of both Christmas and personal remembrance in Market Drayton, giving a focus for people to remember a person(s) or cause that is special to them at this time of year".

"Throughout the Christmas period the board is constantly updated as new names are added."

The appeal raises thousands of pounds for charity every year.

If you would like to make a personal dedication, pick up a form from the customer services in Morrisons, or contact lionsclubmarketdrayton@gmail.com or 0345 8332845.

New members welcome

The Lions Club is open and welcoming to any prospective members.

Mrs Glover said: "Lions Club members give their time freely to serve their community and beyond through support and aid.

"The Lions Motto is 'We Serve', which is upheld by every member through the Lions code of ethics and our purposes.

"Many of the projects undertaken by Lions can be identified within four main areas – diabetes, vision, environment, hunger. However, there are many more initiatives our clubs involve themselves in locally to give help and support where needed.

"Whilst we strive to promote and action our projects, we also have lots of fun through socialising, friendship and harmony but most of all 'working together' which is a firm base of our organisation and clubs."