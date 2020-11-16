Spate of early hours break-ins around Market Drayton

Market Drayton's safer neighbourhood team said that burglaries had been reported between 1am and 2am at Elm Drive, Bartons Road, the Dalelands estate, and in Ash Mount in nearby Woore.

It is not known if items were taken, though it is understood that the burglaries relate to garages and sheds.

A statement from police said: "If anyone has any info please email marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but if anyone witnessed anything or has CCTV footage please get in touch."

Report information to police on 101, or online at westmercia.police.uk. In an emergency call 999.

To report information to Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.