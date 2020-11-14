New regular sporting sessions for Market Drayton children

A town school has launched a community sporting project to give children opportunities to keep active.

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton earlier this month launched 'Active Drayton'. Following a survey prior to Covid-19, the school leadership felt that the community could benefit from a wider variety of sporting activities to stay active during weekends and school holidays.

In November, Active Drayton launched its first two community sessions. To ensure local sporting clubs could continue to grow, the community project linked up with Market Drayton Tigers and Market Drayton Rugby Club to run the sessions.

They include rugby sessions on Saturday mornings, and football on Saturday afternoons for those aged between seven and 11.

These two sessions have been funded by Sport England and have been supported by Joe Lockley from Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

