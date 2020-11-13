Market Drayton optician firm eyes up customer service award

The team at Style Optique, formerly Mincher-Lockett & Co

Style Optique, based in Market Drayton, has been short listed for ‘Outstanding Customer Services’ in the 20th anniversary year of the Shropshire Business Awards, run by the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

The business won the same award three years ago under its previous name, Mincher-Lockett & Co.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Friday, November 20.

Style Optique will be judged on evidence of exceeding customer expectations; measuring customer satisfaction and acting on their feedback; training and development in customer handling and service skills; and awards, accolades and customer testimonials.

Co-owner, optometrist and eyewear stylist, Eva Davé, said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for the second time in this category ‘Outstanding Customer Services’ in Shropshire Virtual Business Awards.

"Our customers’ needs are at the centre of our business model and we aim to go above and beyond for each and every one. After winning this category in 2017, we are once again extremely pleased to see this being acknowledged by the Shropshire Business Awards and we are looking forward to the virtual award ceremony on November 20."

The Shropshire Business Awards event is being delivered virtually this year with a live online stream.

There are a total of 10 awards up for grabs during the 2020 virtual awards ceremony – which is free to view, and will include plenty of audience participation, and a few special surprises.

The event will be live streamed from the TV studio at Yarrington in Shrewsbury, in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Normally, a team of judges would be visiting each of the shortlisted finalists at their premises before deciding on a winner – this year, those ‘meetings’ are being held on Zoom over the next two weeks.