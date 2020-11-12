Volunteers wanted for newly-launched Market Drayton speed watch scheme

Clive Luty from Market Drayton is looking for volunteers to man speed guns on some of the danger spots in the town to take down speed figures

Clive Luty of Market Drayton has been working with West Mercia Police to train and equip townspeople to track speeding drivers in problem areas in the town.

He met with officers recently and is awaiting the official sign-off for training and equipment, but he is keen for more people to join the six volunteers who have already signed up.

He said that the areas that are going to be targeted are yet to be confirmed.