Fundraiser for family of 'kindest soul' motorcyclist killed in Shropshire crash raises thousands

By Rob Smith Market DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

A fundraiser for the family of a popular motorcyclist who died in a tragic accident has raised more than £4,000 in less than a week.

Jack Davies
Newcastle-under-Lyme man Jack Davies, 21, was riding home from a meal with friends last Wednesday when he was involved in a crash with a tractor and a car on the A53 between Market Drayton and Loggerheads.

Despite the best efforts of passing motorists and emergency service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who knew him have set up a fundraiser to help his family with an initial target of £500, and it has already raised thousands of pounds with more than 170 donors.

Andrew Baldie, who set up the online fundraiser, wrote: "Unfortunately on November 4 Jack Davies, 21, lost his life in a tragic accident whilst riding his Kawasaki ER6N, riding home one evening after a meal with a group of his closest friends.

The JustGiving page. https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jack-davies-crowdfunding

"We are here on this page asking for any sort of donation big or small to help his family out in this horrific time they must be going through, we are hoping to raise this money to help fund any costs that will come with making his passing a memorable one that will celebrate his life in such a way that will bring happiness to everyone that was around him with all of the happiness that he brought us.

"Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Jack, he had the kindest soul and was always there for anyone grinning from ear to ear with his cheeky grin!"

Some of the people who knew Jack left comments calling him a "lovely young man" and a "top lad".

To learn more and to donate to the appeal visit the page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jack-davies-crowdfunding.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

