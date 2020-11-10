Fundraiser for family of 'kindest soul' motorcyclist killed in Shropshire crash raises thousands

Jack Davies

Despite the best efforts of passing motorists and emergency service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who knew him have set up a fundraiser to help his family with an initial target of £500, and it has already raised thousands of pounds with more than 170 donors.

Andrew Baldie, who set up the online fundraiser, wrote: "Unfortunately on November 4 Jack Davies, 21, lost his life in a tragic accident whilst riding his Kawasaki ER6N, riding home one evening after a meal with a group of his closest friends.

The JustGiving page. https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jack-davies-crowdfunding

"We are here on this page asking for any sort of donation big or small to help his family out in this horrific time they must be going through, we are hoping to raise this money to help fund any costs that will come with making his passing a memorable one that will celebrate his life in such a way that will bring happiness to everyone that was around him with all of the happiness that he brought us.

"Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Jack, he had the kindest soul and was always there for anyone grinning from ear to ear with his cheeky grin!"

Some of the people who knew Jack left comments calling him a "lovely young man" and a "top lad".