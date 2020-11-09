Milk tanker spillage on major road near Market Drayton

A spillage was reported on the A53 north of Market Drayton, at 9.30pm on Saturday. The milk could be seen on the road all the way between Adderley Road and Tern Hill.

A statement from the town's firefighters said: "Faced with the challenge of checking if any of the spilt milk had entered any nearby water courses, the crew didn’t cry, 'churn' the other cheek or get sour about it, but duly set about carrying out rapid checks.

"Police slow warning signs were deployed in an attempt to slow vehicles and prevent any vehicles skidding.

"The Highways Agency were requested to attend the scene with specialist absorbing granules.

"The spillage is believed to have come from a tanker which may have suffered some form of defect, at no 'pint' during the incident was the offending vehicle located.

"The Environment Agency were informed due to a small quantity of milk having entered the storm water drainage system, we are pleased to report that no milk had made it into any fresh water courses.