Man rushed to hospital after car rolls on major road near Market Drayton

The crash happened on the A53 between Market Drayton and nearby Loggerheads at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

Firefighters had to cut the man free from his car, which had ended up on its roof, and he was taken to hospital on blue lights for treatment.

It happened just days after a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed on the same stretch of road.

A statement about Saturday's crash from Market Drayton's firefighters said: "On arrival at the scene the crews found the collision involved a single car, which had had sustained a significant amount of damage, and had come to rest on its roof in the centre of the carriageway.

"The lone male driver of the vehicle was found lying injured on the roof of the vehicle.

"Firefighters trained in advanced trauma care immediately gained access to the casualty, which was difficult due to the amount of damage the vehicle had sustained, and began to administer trauma care and oxygen therapy along with a community first responder."

Firefighters worked with paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service to remove the doors of the car to free the man.

The main A53 was closed by police for some time while the man was treated and the collision was investigated.

A statement from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance staff worked quickly with fire colleagues to extricate the occupant, a man, from the vehicle.

"He had sustained serious injuries and received trauma care on scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital."